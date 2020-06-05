Gold: Bullish bias intact into H2 2020 – JP Morgan

Despite the recent consolidation in gold, the yellow metal is predicted to stay bullish in the second half of this year, with additional gains not off the table.

Key quotes

“Warning signs are mounting, and should be bullish gold into the second half.

For the near-term, the current bull-run in equity markets will likely remain.

Not only is gold likely to benefit from central bank liquidity injections, but it also offers exposure to a weaker dollar and should provide a hedge to some of the downside risks [including US/China trade tensions and civil unrest in the US].”