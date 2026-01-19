Gold breaks higher after consolidation – Société Générale
Gold has broken out of a narrow consolidation above its December peak, signaling a renewed upswing in bullish momentum, Société Générale's FX analysts note.
Gold targets $4,765 as uptrend reasserts
"Gold crossed the December peak last week and evolved within a narrow range. It has now broken out of this consolidation with a gap, signaling a resurgence of upward momentum."
"Gold is likely to inch higher gradually towards the upper boundary of a steep ascending channel near $4765 and projections around $4850. The December high at $4550/$4535 may serve as an important short‑term support."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.