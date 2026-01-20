TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold and Silver hit record highs on geopolitical stress – ING

Gold and Silver hit record highs on geopolitical stress – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Gold and Silver surged to fresh record highs as escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Europe boosted demand for safe-haven assets. Strong year-to-date gains in precious metals reflect investor unease over trade risks, rising US debt, and renewed concerns about central bank independence, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Safe-haven demand lifts precious metals

"Gold and Silver surged to fresh record highs as escalating geopolitical tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets. The latest catalyst is renewed friction between the US and Europe, with Trump’s intensifying push to take control of Greenland stoking concerns over a potential transatlantic trade conflict."

"Both Gold and Silver have extended their strong year-to-date gains. Gold is up around 8%, while Silver has climbed 30%, building on an already robust performance in 2025. The move has been driven by a series of geopolitical shocks, including the US arrest of Venezuela’s leader and the continued uncertainty surrounding Washington’s stance on Greenland."

"Adding to the volatility, the Trump administration’s repeated attacks on the Federal Reserve intensified investor concerns about central bank independence. This has reinforced the debasement trade. Investors are favoring Gold and Silver over currencies and government bonds amid rising US debt levels and heightened policy unpredictability."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.1700 on Tuesday after closing in positive territory on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will remain focused on headlines surrounding the EU-US dispute over Greenland.

GBP/USD ignores UK jobs data, advances toward 1.3500

GBP/USD ignores UK jobs data, advances toward 1.3500

GBP/USD regains its traction and rises toward 1.3500 on Tuesday. Investors ignore the data from the UK, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.1% in the three months to November, and continue to pay close attention to the EU-US conflict.

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and trades at a new record-high well above $4,700 on Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, fuel XAU/USD's rally.

Pi Network rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours.

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

No trader had a US move on Greenland pencilled into their 2026 playbook. This was not a scenario lurking in the footnotes of anyone’s macro outlook. Yet here we are, with tariffs being waved like a naval blockade and diplomacy suddenly trading at a volatility premium.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers