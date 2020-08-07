Gold: Acceptance above $2060 to see a test of $2100

Gold (XAU/USD) built on the ongoing rally and refreshed all-time highs at $2075.32 on Friday before pulling back sharply towards $2050. Now, the yellow metal is trading around the $2060 region as the US dollar pullback caps the upside ahead of NFP. Technically, above $2060, gold will retest records highs with a probable test of $2100, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.
Key quotes
“Focus shifts to the US Non-Farm Payrolls data (NFP) for a fresh direction. The upside bias remains intact as markets expect the US economy to add 1600K jobs in July vs. 4800K job gains seen in June, suggesting that the worsening coronavirus situation is slowing down the jobs growth.”
“Although, the bulls will face an uphill task to regain the winning momentum, as the renewed US-China flare-up has triggered sharp losses in the equities and US stock futures, which boosted the haven demand for the US dollar across the board. The risk sentiment soured after US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders against WeChat and TikTok (Chinese apps) to address the security threat.”
“Ahead of the upward-sloping 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $2048 could offer some respite the bulls. Selling pressure will intensify below the latter, with the next downside target seen at the bullish 100-HMA at $2016.”
“The hourly-RSI has turned flat at the midline, suggesting that the bears could likely lack any follow-though. Any rebound will face stiff resistance at $2060, the convergence of the previous pattern support-turned-resistance and upward-sloping 21-HMA. Acceptance above which a test of the record highs will be inevitable. Thereafter, bulls will aim for the $2100 threshold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold hovers around $2,050 ahead of US jobs report
Gold has been consolidating its gains, trading closer to $2,050 after hitting a new all-time high of $2,075 earlier. Tension is mounting ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls, which could go either way.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI struggles to keep $42.00 amid risk-off in Asia
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $42.79, recently bounces off the intraday low. US-China and Washington-Ottawa tussles join dimming hopes of US stimulus to weigh on the risk-tone.