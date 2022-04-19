There has been some notable insider buying as recently as the end of March for GameStop shares. Chairman Ryan Cohen and Director Larry Cheng bought 100,000 and 4,000 shares respectively. The old adage might ring true here: insiders sell the stock for a number of reasons but only buy the stock for one reason. Time will tell if Cohen and Cheng’s investments pay off.

It seems the stock split announcement for GameStop has lost its luster for investors. Considering the company will be voting on the decision at the annual shareholders meeting, which has yet to be decided, investors are likely weighing the risk reward of holding the volatile stock. Last year’s meeting took place in June, so it could be a while until we hear any more details on the proposed split. GameStop could see some sympathy reaction when larger companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) carry out their respective splits later this year.

NYSE:GME kicked the week off on the back foot following the Easter long weekend, as market volatility continued to affect the major averages. On Monday, shares of GME dropped by 6.17% and closed the trading session at $141.46. It was another bleak start to the week as broader markets failed to find direction amidst growing concerns over more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. This week also kicks off the first quarter earnings season for companies, and the true economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war will be realized. On Monday, the Dow Jones dipped by 39 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.02%, and the NASDAQ inched lower by 0.14%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.