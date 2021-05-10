GME Stock Price: GameStop Corp. ends flat as Meme stocks are the focus of Fed stability report

NYSE:GME gained 0.06% as the broader markets rebounded to close out the week.

GameStop and other meme stocks are the subject of the Federal Reserve stability report on the state of the financial world.

Low trading volume may be signalling the end to meme stocks as we know them.

NYSE:GME is once again the focus of the investing world as the future of the crossroads between investing and social media is finally coming to a head. On Friday, to close the week, GameStop traded sideways and gained 0.06% to close the trading session at $161.11. GameStop is trading below its 50-day moving average as the stock has shown weakness since Redditor Roaring Kitty exercised his near $20 million call options in April, and is now 66% below its 52-week high price of $483.00.

GameStop and other meme stocks like AMC (NYSE:AMC) are once again at the center of attention as the newly sworn in SEC Chair announced he is expected to propose new regulations for corporate governance and risk. The new rules are aimed at providing investors with more transparency for short-selling and other forms of corporate reporting. It is anticipated that these new regulations will have an effect on the recent popularity of SPAC IPO mergers, as well as public trading platforms like Robinhood.

Since Roaring Kitty exercised his options, GameStop has seen a drastic decline in daily trading volume as retail investors finally seem to be moving on. On Friday, daily trading volume came in at a low watermark of 2.8 million shares, a far cry from the aggregate average daily trading volume of over 22 million shares per day. This steep drop off in volume coincides with the continued drop in GameStop’s stock price.