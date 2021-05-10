GME Stock Price: GameStop Corp. ends flat as Meme stocks are the focus of Fed stability report

- NYSE:GME gained 0.06% as the broader markets rebounded to close out the week.
- GameStop and other meme stocks are the subject of the Federal Reserve stability report on the state of the financial world.
- Low trading volume may be signalling the end to meme stocks as we know them.
NYSE:GME is once again the focus of the investing world as the future of the crossroads between investing and social media is finally coming to a head. On Friday, to close the week, GameStop traded sideways and gained 0.06% to close the trading session at $161.11. GameStop is trading below its 50-day moving average as the stock has shown weakness since Redditor Roaring Kitty exercised his near $20 million call options in April, and is now 66% below its 52-week high price of $483.00.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
GameStop and other meme stocks like AMC (NYSE:AMC) are once again at the center of attention as the newly sworn in SEC Chair announced he is expected to propose new regulations for corporate governance and risk. The new rules are aimed at providing investors with more transparency for short-selling and other forms of corporate reporting. It is anticipated that these new regulations will have an effect on the recent popularity of SPAC IPO mergers, as well as public trading platforms like Robinhood.
GME stock news
Since Roaring Kitty exercised his options, GameStop has seen a drastic decline in daily trading volume as retail investors finally seem to be moving on. On Friday, daily trading volume came in at a low watermark of 2.8 million shares, a far cry from the aggregate average daily trading volume of over 22 million shares per day. This steep drop off in volume coincides with the continued drop in GameStop’s stock price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.