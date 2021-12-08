GME Stock Price and Forecast: When does Gamestop report earnings?

- GameStop (GME) stock surged over 6% on Tuesday as risk aversion faded.
- GameStop (GME) shares rallied as risk names and meme stocks surged.
- Omicron hit all stocks, but the meme space has higher volatility.
GameStop (GME) rallied back to life on Tuesday as a risk-on mode floated all stockmarket boats higher. The main indices put in impressive rallies after a tough start to the month. The traditional Santa rally may yet be on the cards. Bitcoin suffered a serious stumble over the weekend, retreating back to nearly $40,000, but by Tuesday it has steadied and was back above $50,000, signaling that risk was definitely back on. The meme stock space took its cue from the crypto king and duly rallied sharply.
GameStop (GME) chart, 15 minute
GameStop (GME) stock is still down 26% since the highs from late November. We had previously identified this as a bearish double top, which is clear from our daily char below.
GameStop (GME) stock news
The timing of the latest rally was perfect as momentum could be added to by a good set of earnings today. GameStop (GME) earnings are out after the close today. There is a conference call at 1700 EST/2200 GMT. The link for the call is here. GameStop (GME) is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.52 for the third quarter on revenues of $1.19 billion. The last earnings report on September 8 saw some volatility, but the stock ended largely unchanged. EPS missed, but revenue came in ahead of forecasts for Q2.
GameStop (GME) stock forecast
Forecasting this one into earnings, the easiest call to make is that volatility will be elevated. This means buying options is expensive and traders should consider option purchases carefully. Volatility always spikes before earnings, meaning options are more expensive. This means theta (time decay) is higher, so options lose money daily even if nothing else changes. The double top at $250 is what did the real damage to GME. Now GME stock is trading below the significant 200-day moving average at $188. This is the big resistance to get back above. Support from the yearly Volume-Weighted Averge Price (VWAP) is at $139.58.
GME 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1300 amid weaker USD, yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, having risen the most in a week. The US dollar eases with the Treasury yields despite a tepid mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies appear to fade. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 2021 lows sub-1.3200
The greenback recovers its poise as the mood partially sours, sending GBP/USD to its lowest since December 2020. Impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK weigh on the pound, fueled by persistent uncertainty about the Omicron variant.
Gold eyes acceptance above $1,792 for further upside
Gold price hits fresh weekly highs as the US dollar tracks the Treasury yields lower. The Omicron covid optimism and pre-US inflation anxiety downs the greenback. However, gold bulls face stiff resistance at the $1,792 technical hurdle, keeping the gains in check.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?