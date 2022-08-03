- NYSE:GME gained 3.05% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- GameStop’s NFT Marketplace sees lower revenues as NFT trading dries up.
- AMC surges ahead of earnings call as Apes aim for another squeeze.
NYSE:GME extended its recent win streak to five straight sessions as the stock looks to erase most of the gains it saw from its post-split selloff. On Tuesday, shares of GME added a further 3.05% and closed the trading day at $35.84. The rocky start to August continued for stocks as all three major indices closed in the red for the second consecutive day. Overall, the Dow Jones dropped lower by 402 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell by 0.67% and 0.16% respectively during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
GameStop’s new NFT Marketplace was supposed to be a turning point in the company’s ongoing digital transformation. The launch came on the heels of the GameStop crypto and NFT non-custodial wallet earlier this year. But with the ongoing crypto winter, NFT sales have seen a major pullback as of late. Over the weekend, it was reported that GameStop saw its worst day of revenues yet since the marketplace opened for business. For the entire weekend, the marketplace brought in a total of less than $4700 in profit for the company. While it is still early days, GameStop investors may be concerned that the move into Web3 isn’t going as smoothly as initially thought.
Gamestop stock price
Fellow meme stock AMC (NYSE:AMC) had another strong session as the company prepares to report its quarterly earnings on Thursday. Shares of AMC surged by 9.77% on Tuesday as Apes prepared for another potential short squeeze that has been teased by CEO Adam Aron. The popular executive hinted at crushing short sellers after this Thursday’s earnings report, so Apes are clearly getting a head start on buying up AMC shares.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.0200 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 1.2% on a monthly basis in June, not allowing the shared currency to find demand. The US economic docket will feature ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.2200, eyes on US PMI
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound after having declined below 1.2150 earlier in the session. With investors remaining cautious ahead of the US ISM Services PMI data, however, the pair finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Gold holds above $1,760, rising US yields limit the upside
Gold is struggling to gain traction on Wednesday and trading slightly above $1,760. Ahead of key US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to push higher.
One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!