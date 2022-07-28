- NYSE: GME rebounds over 4% on Wednesday after the Fed disappoints.
- WalMart’s profit warnings sent a shockwave through the retail industry.
- GameStop’s running mate AMC is also feeling the pinch of WalMart’s warning.
Update: NYSE: GME snapped its four-day corrective decline from multi-month highs and rebounded 4.16% on Wednesday, as bulls were rescued by the less hawkish Fed verdict. Fed Chair Powell and Company hiked the key rates by 75 bps, as widely expected, but abandoned the forward guidance. The Fed announced a meeting-by-meeting approaching, depending on the incoming data, which was read as a bit dovish by market participants. Major Wall Street indices woke up from slumber, helping the turnaround in the meme stock. Shares of GME were on a downward spiral ever since its stock split, as risks of an imminent recession weighed negatively on the retail stock.
NYSE:GME dropped for the third consecutive day following its stock-split, as markets fell ahead of the Fed rate hike on Wednesday. On Tuesday, shares of GME sank by a further 4.56% and closed the trading session at $32.43. Stocks pulled back on a busy day for financial headlines. The Fed rate hike is expected to be announced on Wednesday, with big tech earnings and a stark warning from WalMart (NYSE:WMT) also rattling investors. The Dow Jones fell by 228 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 1.15%, and the NASDAQ plummeted by a further 1.87% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Retail stocks like GameStop were rocked on Tuesday, as WalMart issued lower guidance for the quarter and the full year. The reason? Inflation in the prices of essentials like food, housing, and fuel, have caused consumers to cut back on retail spending. WalMart has been slashing prices as of late to try and reduce excess inventory that is piling up at its warehouses. Other retail stocks sold off on the news including Target (NYSE:TGT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Shares of WalMart fell by 7.64% during the session.
Gamestop stock price
GameStop’s running mate AMC (NYSE:AMC) also had a difficult time following the announcement from WalMart. Why is this? Going to the movies has long been seen as an extravagance. If consumers do not have enough money to pay for staples like groceries, they likely won’t have much extra spending money for going to the movies. Shares of AMC were down yet again on Tuesday, as the stock fell by 5.93%.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!