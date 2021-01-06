Germany’s Scholz: “We can get through lockdown for a long time”

Europe’s economic powerhouse can get through a coronavirus-induced lockdown for a long time, Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview with ZDF television on Wednesday.
Key quotes
"We can hold out for a long time.”
“We'll likely have less debt after pandemic than we had after the financial crisis of 2008.”
"Budget legislators in the German parliament have authorised us to provide the aid that is needed.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD has caught a fresh bid-wave, as the US dollar returns to the red zone after both Democratic candidates lead in Georgia’s Senate race.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.2316, up 0.20% on the day.
