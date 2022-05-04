German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has miscalculated the war against Ukraine and added that now he is facing a stronger NATO and European Union, as reported by Reuters.
Scholz further noted that they will put forward on Monday a law that they have discussed to speed up the development of LNG.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was down 0.3% on the day at 14,000.
