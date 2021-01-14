Germany’s RKI: We will have the pandemic under control by end-2021

“We will have the pandemic under control by the end of this year,” Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) President Lothar Wieler said in a statement on Thursday.

Additional comments

“It is possible that the situation will get worse still thanks to the new virus variant.”

“German ICU capacity more challenged than ever.”

“10 out of 16 German state hospitals are facing bottlenecks due to virus surge.”

