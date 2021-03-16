Germany’s RKI: COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again in the country

Coronavirus infections are spreading exponentially once again in the country, up 20% in the last week, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) epidemiologist Dirk Brockmann told ARD television on Tuesday.
Key comments
"We are exactly on the flank of the third wave. That can no longer be disputed. And at this point we have eased the restrictions and that is speeding up the exponential growth.”
“It made sense to explain the relative risks to the population, noting that 1,000 people in a million had died of COVID-19, compared to possibly 1 in a million from complications associated with the vaccine.”
"In the risk groups, the risk of dying of COVID is much, much higher. That means it is probably 100,000 times more likely to die of COVID than because of an AstraZeneca vaccine."
In the last hour, the RKI reported 5,480 new coronavirus cases and 238 deaths as of Tuesday.
Germany on Monday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's covid vaccine, making it the latest of several European countries to suspend the vaccine following reports of blood clot disorders after the first dose.
Market reaction
EUR/USD erases gains and trades flat at 1.1927, as the US dollar looks to find its feet amid the downbeat market mood. Focus shifts to the German ZEW survey.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1900 ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD manages to regain positive traction above 1.1900 ahead of the European open. The retreat in the US bond yields weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the uptick. Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.39 amid impending vaccine crisis, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3900, dropping for the third straight day despite the US dollar weakness. Europe’s covid vaccine concerns and the EU-UK tussles over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol add to the weight.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.