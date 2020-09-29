Germany’s Merkel may recommend limiting gatherings to tackle coronavirus spread – Bloomberg

According to reports by Deutsche Presse-Agentur and other media,” Chancellor Angela Merkel will recommend restricting private meetings to 25 people and public gatherings to 50 people when she holds talks with regional premiers via video conference on Tuesday,” Bloomberg reported.

Tobias Hans, Premier of the western state of Saarland and a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, said: “It’s important that we act. This is not the time for parties with 300 people.”

The latest data from the Johns Hopkins University showed that Germany reported 2292 new infections on Tuesday, bringing up the total tally to 288,261.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is stuck in range around 1.1670, as the US dollar consolidates Monday’s drop ahead of the critical US Consumer Confidence data and first Presidential election debate.