Germany’s Merkel: Lockdown will not be maintained a day longer than necessary

Lockdown will not be maintained a day longer than necessary, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Additional comments

“The goal is to lift restrictions only when justified.”

“We have achieved the goal of reversing virus infection trend.”

“We have stopped the health system from being overburdened.”

“But we have to prepare for new variants to become dominant.”

“Only a matter of time before variants/mutations gain upper hand.”

“That could destroy all the progress we've made.”

These comments come after the German government announced Wednesday that the covid lockdown will be extended until March 7 while the restrictions could start easing out.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is off the highs, keeping its range above 1.2100, as the US dollar regains the bids ahead of the weekly jobless claims data.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2126, up 0.09% on the day.