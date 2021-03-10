Germany’s Maas: We want common sanctions policy with US

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he hopes for improved relations with the US under Joe Biden’s presidency, which would enable both the countries to impose joint sanctions on Russia and China over human rights and other issues.

Additional quotes

“The trans-Atlantic partners should act together to defend their common interests and values and lamented the lack of coordinated action under former president Donald Trump.”

“I hope that we will be able to return to a common trans-Atlantic position on targeted sanctions, something that was not possible over the last four years.”

EUR/USD in lows

EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.1880, down 0.13% on the day, having reached a session low of 1.1877 in the last hour.