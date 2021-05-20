Germany’s Altmaier: EU trade ministers to discuss steel dispute with US on Thursday

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The European Union (EU) will discuss a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs with US officials when they meet in Brussels on Thursday, Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

Key quotes

"We have the opportunity to create a new basis for global trade politics with the new U.S. administration.”

“EU ministers would hold talks with the new US Trade Representative Katherine Tai during their meeting.”

This comes after the European Commission announced that they will not impose retaliatory tariffs on more US products.

Related reads

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism

GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism

GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.

GBP/USD News

Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters

Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters

Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.

Gold News

Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction

Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction

XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.

Read more

FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops

FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops

“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed  their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures