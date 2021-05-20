Germany’s Altmaier: EU trade ministers to discuss steel dispute with US on Thursday

The European Union (EU) will discuss a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs with US officials when they meet in Brussels on Thursday, Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

Key quotes

"We have the opportunity to create a new basis for global trade politics with the new U.S. administration.”

“EU ministers would hold talks with the new US Trade Representative Katherine Tai during their meeting.”

This comes after the European Commission announced that they will not impose retaliatory tariffs on more US products.

Related reads