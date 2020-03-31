Germany to expand coronavirus relief programmes to help mid-sized companies – Reuters

The German government is planning to expand its coronavirus relief programmes to help mid-sized companies, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The German coronavirus fund has been drawing wide interest from companies, sources further noted, as per Reuters.

Market reaction

The shared currency's reaction to these comments was muted. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.0970, erasing 0.68% on a daily basis and the EUR/GBP pair was down 0.48% at 0.8853.