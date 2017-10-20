Germany: Producer prices in September 2017 rise 3.1% (YoY)By Eren Sengezer
"In September 2017 the index of producer prices for industrial products rose by 3.1% compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year. In August 2017 the annual rate of change all over had been 2.6%," the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland announced on Friday.
Key highlights:
- Compared with the preceding month August 2017 the overall index rose by 0.3% in September 2017 (+0.2% in August and in July).
- In September 2017 the price indices of all main industrial groups increased compared with September 2016: Prices of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.4%, prices of intermediate goods by 3.6%.
- Energy prices rose by 4.6%, though the development of prices of the different energy carriers diverged.
- Prices of electricity increased by 8.9% and prices of petroleum products by 7.5%, whereas prices of natural gas (distribution) decreased by 4.6%. Prices of durable consumer goods and prices of capital goods increased each by 1.1%.
- The overall index disregarding energy was 2.6% up on September 2016 and rose by 0.1% compared with August 2017.
