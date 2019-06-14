Germany: In the crosswinds of trade war – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, a rocky road still lies ahead for the German economy in the near-term with renewed headwinds to external demand, but over time they expect the growth pace to gather some speed reaching 1.6% in 2021.

Key Quotes

“The domestic side of the economy remains fairly resilient and rising real wages and fiscal stimulus should continue to underpin growth.”

“We project core inflation pressures to continue to build up in light of a strong labour market and dynamic wage growth.”

“Many risks to the growth outlook for the German economy continue to linger from the external side, the most prominent remaining the threat of US car tariffs.”