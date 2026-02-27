Germany annual CPI inflation declines to 1.9% in February vs. 2% expected

Inflation in Germany, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 1.9% on a yearly basis in February from 2.1% in January, Germany's Destatis reported on Friday in its flash estimate. This print came in below the market expectations of 2%.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.2% following the 0.1% increase in January.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis. The annual HICP increase was 2% in this period, below the market expectation and January's print of 2.1%.

Market reaction

These figures failed to trigger a noticeable reaction in EUR/USD. At the time of press, the pair was trading virtually unchanged on the day at 1.1800.