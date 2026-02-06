German Industrial Production falls 1.9% MoM in December vs. -0.3% expected

Germany’s industrial sector activity fell sharply in December, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Friday.

Industrial Output, in the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse, dropped by 1.9% over the month in December, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected 0.3% decline and a 0.2% growth recorded in November (revised from 0.8%).

Annually, the German Industrial Production declined by 0.6% in the same period, following November’s revised 0.5% increase.

EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair remains firm near 1.1797, up 0.14% on the day.