German Industrial Production falls 1.9% MoM in December vs. -0.3% expected
Germany’s industrial sector activity fell sharply in December, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Friday.
Industrial Output, in the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse, dropped by 1.9% over the month in December, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected 0.3% decline and a 0.2% growth recorded in November (revised from 0.8%).
Annually, the German Industrial Production declined by 0.6% in the same period, following November’s revised 0.5% increase.
EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data
At the press time, the EUR/USD pair remains firm near 1.1797, up 0.14% on the day.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|-0.24%
|-0.19%
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|-0.26%
|-0.24%
|EUR
|0.13%
|-0.11%
|-0.07%
|0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|0.24%
|0.11%
|0.04%
|0.18%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.19%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|-0.18%
|-0.16%
|-0.15%
|-0.21%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|0.20%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|0.26%
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|0.21%
|0.06%
|0.02%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.11%
|-0.00%
|0.03%
|0.18%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
