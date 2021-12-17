German IFO Business Climate dips to 94.7 in December vs. 95.3 expected

- German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.7 in December.
- IFO Current Economic Assessment fell to 96.9 this month.
- December German IFO Expectations Index arrived at 92.6, a miss.
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index fell further to 94.7 in December versus last month's 96.6 and the consensus estimates of 95.3.
Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 96.9 points in the reported month as compared to last month's 99.0 and 97.5 anticipated.
The IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, fell to 92.6 in December from the previous month’s 94.2 reading and worse than the market expectations of 93.5.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is little change on the disappointing German IFO survey.
At the time of writing, the pair is up 0.04% on the day, trading at 1.1333.
About German IFO
The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1350 after disappointing IFO survey results
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum on Friday but manages to stay afloat above 1.1300. The data from Germany showed that the business confidence weakened in December with the IFO Current Assessment Index declining to 96.9 from 99 in November.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3300 after UK data
GBP/USD is trading with modest gains above 1.3300, consolidating the BOE's surprise rate hike-led rally amid a weaker US dollar and risk-off mood. The data from the UK showed Retail Sales increased by 4.7% on a yearly basis in November following October's contraction of 1.5%.
Gold grinds higher past $1,800 as risk-aversion probes bulls
Gold prices seesaw around the intraday top, up 0.20% on a day near $1,803, while bracing for the biggest weekly jump in six heading into Friday’s European session. Gold cheers US dollar weakness, backed by the downbeat Treasury yields.
Ethereum price needs a swing low confirmation so ETH can rally to $4,500
Ethereum price is at an inflection point as buyers try to set up a bullish regime. If successful, ETH will likely trigger a short-term uptrend that can evolve into a bull rally under certain conditions.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?