German IFO and Brexit negotiations amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that the fourth round of Brexit negotiations, in addition to the German IFO business confidence will be key economic releases for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“The fourth round of Brexit negotiations begins today. Theresa May's speech in Florence on Friday did not reveal much news after the leaks on Thursday evening.”

“In Germany, the Ifo business confidence for September is expected to show a further increase and add to the upbeat picture of the euro area witnessed in the PMI data last week.”

“The Fed's Vice-Chairman Bill Dudley (voter, dove) is set to speak but the theme is workforce development, so it is not clear if he will touch on monetary policy. The Fed's Evans is due to speak tonight on the economy and monetary policy. The ECB speeches from Mario Draghi, Yves Mersch and Benoît CSuré are also due today.”

“Later this week, focus will turn to euro inflation and Chinese PMI. In Scandi, the most interesting releases will be Swedish NIER business confidence and Norwegian unemployment.”