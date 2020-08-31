German government sees weaker-than-expected rebound in 2021 – Reuters

The Germany government is "slightly less pessimistic" regarding the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

In 2021, the government expects the rebound to be weaker than initially anticipated.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is set to present the updated economic outlook on Tuesday.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem o be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.3% on the day at 1.1940.