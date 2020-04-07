German Finance Agency to issue more debt instruments in Q2 than originally planned

German Finance Agency announced on Monday that it will be issuing more debt in the second quarter of the year than originally planned to finance the Corona Aid Programme, per Reuters.

"Will raise emissions by €43 billion to €130.5 billion in the second quarter," the agency said. "Deficits or increased financing needs could lead to changes to planned issuances in the second half of the year. There is still considerable uncertainty about possible changes."

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index clings to strong gains following this announcement and was last seen adding 4.1% on a daily basis at 10,487.70.