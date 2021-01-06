Georgia voters evenly split over who should control US senate

Reuters News explains that Georgia voters in Tuesday's run-off races in their state to determine control of the US Senate were evenly divided about which party should prevail, an exit poll showed.

''Edison Research's poll found roughly half of voters would prefer the Republican Party to retain control and half would like to see the Democrats take over, reflecting how close the two races were likely to be.

The poll also found about half of voters in the two Senate run-off races voted for President Donald Trump in November's presidential election and half for Democrat Joe Biden. Biden carried the state by fewer than 12,000 votes.''

Updates

Democratic challenger Warnock has 69.2% and republican incumbent Loeffler has 30.8% with 5% of the expected vote in according to Edison Research.

Democratic challenger Ossoff has 68.4% and republican incumbent perdue has 31.6% with 5% of the expected vote in.

Most of Georgia's votes counted so far are from Gwinnett, Fulton counties.

Democratic challenger Ossoff has 54.3% and Republican incumbent perdue has 45.7% with 10% of the expected vote in.

Democratic challenger Warnock has 54.9% and Republican incumbent Loeffler has 45.1% with 10% of the expected vote in.

20% vote completed update

Georgia Senate Race With 20% Of Expected Vote In - Edison

Ossoff (D) 52.8% Vs Perdue (R) 47.2%.

Warnock (D) 53.1% Vs Loeffler (R) 46.9%.

Market implications

Along with their narrow majority in the House of Representatives, a "blue sweep" of Congress could usher in larger fiscal stimulus and weigh on the US dollar.

It could also pave the way for Presidentelect Joe Biden to push through greater corporate regulation and higher taxes which would likely see stocks come off.