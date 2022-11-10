- The Pound Sterling gets a respite and climbs more than 300 pips on soft US inflation data.
- US October CPI missed expectations, signaling inflation is easing, though slower than the Fed’s projections.
- Fed’s Daly: Expects the Federal Funds rate (FFR) to peak at around 4.9%.
The Pound Sterling soars toward the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) following a cooler-than-expected US inflation report, which weighed on the US Dollar amidst speculations that the Federal Reserve would tighten at a slower rhythm than 75 bps increases. At the time of writing, the GBPUSD is trading at 1.1647.
GBPUSD advanced sharply on lower-than-expected US inflation report
Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for October showed that inflation is finally easing a touch. The headline CPI was 7.7% YoY, below estimates of 7.9%, while the core CPI, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, followed suit, at 6.3% YoY, below expectations of 6.5%. That said, the US Dollar weakened across the board, while US Treasury bond yields plunged, with the 10-year down 24 bps at 3.857%.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s value vs. a basket of six rivals, edged down 1.91% at 108.332, a tailwind for the GBPUSD, which bounced 300 pips after hitting a daily low of 1.1345.
At the same time, the US labor market updated the unemployment claim figures, which were overshadowed by the US inflation report. Initial Jobless Claims for the last week rose by 225K vs. 220K estimates. Even though the last week’s Nonfarm Payrolls report added more jobs than economists foresaw, the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, meaning that the labor market remains tight but begins to feel the impact of restrictive policy.
Aside from this, Fed officials crossed newswires after the release of US economic data. Philadelphia’s Fed Harker said inflation remains too high and added that rate hikes below 75 bps “are still significant.” He said that future policy decisions would be data-dependant. Of late, the Dallas Fed President Logan said that October CPI data is welcomed, but there’s a long way to go. She added that the process of cooling the economy is just getting started.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said October’s CPI was good and is just one “example of encouraging data.” She favors slow, steady rises to the Federal Funds rate (FFR), expecting it would peak at around 4.9%.
On the UK front, the release of the UK’s GDP for the third quarter is scheduled for release on Friday, which would shed some light on the status of the British economy. Late in the next week, the UK fiscal statement announced on November 17 would be the next catalyst for GBPUSD traders.
GBPUSD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1658
|Today Daily Change
|0.0310
|Today Daily Change %
|2.73
|Today daily open
|1.1348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1388
|Daily SMA50
|1.1327
|Daily SMA100
|1.167
|Daily SMA200
|1.2284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1334
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1183
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1499
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1732
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.0200
EURUSD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to push higher toward 1.0200 during the American trading hours on Thursday. Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the soft US inflation data, causing the US Dollar to suffer heavy losses.
GBPUSD renews multi-week highs as it rises toward 1.1700
GBPUSD rose sharply in the second half of the day on Thursday and reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1650. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the softer-than-expected October CPI prints fuels the pair's rally.
Gold stabilizes around $1,750 after US CPI
XAUUSD added roughly $25 and reached a fresh three-month high. Gold trades at around $1,749, its highest since last August. The American Dollar plummeted following the release of the US CPI.
US CPI comes below expectation at 7.7%, will this kick-start a recovery rally for cryptos?
The CPI has been a matter of concern for not just the US stock market but also the crypto market. Although the inflation rate has been reducing month-on-month, it is still far from what the Fed has targeted since March 2021.
Nio earnings miss big, but revenue beats consensus for Q3
Nio has jumped 5.6% in Thursday's premarket after the automaker produced revenue ahead of consensus for the third quarter. The real positive sheen on the quarter appears to be the robust outlook given for the fourth quarter.