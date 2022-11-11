- The GBP extended its gains towards 1.1790s after a soft US inflation report.
- The US Dollar plunges sharply, as shown by the US Dollar Index, down 1.20%, below the 107.000 mark.
- Consumer sentiment in the United States worsened as inflation expectations rose.
The Pound Sterling rises in the North American session, following a softer inflation report in the United States, which augmented speculations that the Federal Reserve might lift rates at a slower pace. Also, China’s Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed, a sign that could bolster the world’s second-largest economy. At the time of writing, the GBPUSD is trading at 1.1795., above its opening price by 0.65%.
Wall Street’s cling to Thursday gains, a reflection of an upbeat sentiment. The University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment for November fell to a four-month low, from 59.5 to 54.7, while inflation expectations rose. Americans expected inflation in one-year would rise to 5.1%, and for five to 10 years, consumers foresee inflation peaking at 3%. Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said, “Continued uncertainty over inflation expectations suggests that such entrenchment in the future is still possible.”
Aside from this, the latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is still weighing on the US Dollar (USD), as headline CPI and core CPI for October fell below expectations. Therefore, speculations that the Federal Reserve would lift rates in smaller sizes increased. Reflection of that is the Fed CMEWatchTool showing traders expecting the Fed to hike rates by 50 bps in its December meeting, as chances lie at 85.4%, unchanged from Thursday.
Elsewhere, a slew of Federal Reserve officials commented that it was “appropriate” to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes. Nevertheless, most of them commented that the Fed is still tightening monetary policy, as the Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that “a slower pace should not be taken to represent easier policy.”
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, plunges more than 1%, below the 107.000 mark, for the first time since August 18, a tailwind for the GBPUSD.
Aside from this, on the UK front, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q3 shrank more than foreseen in September, indicating the beginning of a prolonged projected recession by the Bank of England (BoE). UK GDP fell 0.6% between August and September, more than the 0.4% contraction estimates by analysts.
The latest data would provide a rugged backdrop to the newest Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who is expected to tighten fiscal policy as the UK battles 40-year high inflationary pressures. Rishi Sunak’s budget is considering tax rises and cutting public spending up to GBP 55 Billion a year.
Of late, crossing newswires, the US Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said October’s inflation reading was positive. Still, she cautioned that core CPI was lower, but shelter prices remain high.
GBPUSD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1794
|Today Daily Change
|0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1.1714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1407
|Daily SMA50
|1.1331
|Daily SMA100
|1.1665
|Daily SMA200
|1.2275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1715
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1488
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1225
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.