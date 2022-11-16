The initial findings, as reported by Associated Press (AP) citing unidentified US officials, suggest that the missile that hit Poland on Tuesday may have been fired by Ukraine at an incoming Russian missile. The headlines infuse some stability in the financial markets, which, in turn, dents demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the JPY. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the GBPJPY cross.

The data, however, fails to provide any meaningful impetus to the British Pound amid worries about a deeper economic downturn. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the BoE's Monetary Policy Report Hearings later this Wednesday. This, in turn, prompts bullish traders to lighten their bets around the GBPJPY cross. In the meantime, a recovery in the risk sentiment undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen and could offer some support to spot prices.

The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 11.1% YoY in October from 10.1% recorded in the previous month. Additional details revealed that the core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, rose 6.5% YoY during the reported month. The readings were higher than market estimates and adds to pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising borrowing costs.

The GBPJPY cross gains some positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday and maintains its bid tone through the early European session. The cross, however, retreats a few pips from a multi-day high and slides back below the 166.00 mark following the release of UK inflation figures.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.