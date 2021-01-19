GBP/USD: Yellen can trigger the big break above 1.37

GBP/USD is holding above 1.36 amid an improved market mood. The UK's ramped-up vaccination campaign is boosting the pair and Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen may give the cable, which is eyeing critical resistance at 1.37, a shot in the arm, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
See – US: Yellen to avoid comments on the US dollar – Rabobank
Key quotes
“If Yellen suggests closing loopholes or other measures, stocks could fall and the dollar would rise. However, the former Chair of the Federal Reserve may opt for more debt – which would receive funding from Jerome Powell, her successor at the Fed. She will probably stray away from suggestion monetary financing but markets may have their interpretations.”
“Coronavirus continues raging on both sides of the Atlantic, with some tentative signs of peaking. More importantly, the UK has been extending its vaccination campaign and is inoculated nearly 7% of its population. The rate is roughly half of that in America. Britain's lead in vaccination gives it an edge.”
“Pound/dollar is making tentative signs of breaking above 1.3615, which provided support last week and serves as a separator of ranges. On its way up, cable broke above the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages, a bullish sign.”
“Above 1.3615, the next level to watch is 1.3670, a peak in early 2021, followed by the yearly high of 1.3705. Support awaits at 1.3520, the weekly low, and then by 1.3450 and 1.3430, stepping stones on the way up.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, recapturing 1.21 as the market mood improves. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 61.8 points. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony is awaited.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index looks side-lined near 90.70
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have moved into a consolidative range around the 90.70 level following the closing bell in Asian markets.