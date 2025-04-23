- GBP/USD softens to around 1.3280 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- Markets react positively to Trump's de-escalation, supporting the US Dollar.
- The US will aim for the UK to lower its automotive tariff, said the WSJ.
The GBP/USD pair remains weak near 1.3280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hint at a thaw in US-China trade tensions, fueling optimism in markets and strengthening the US Dollar (USD) against the Pound Sterling (GBP).
Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that he expects a de-escalation in US President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in the very near future. He further stated that the tariff standoff with China cannot be sustained by both sides and that the world’s two largest economies will have to find ways to de-escalate.
Additionally, Trump on Tuesday appeared to take threats to fire Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell off the table after days of intensifying criticisms of the Chairman over not cutting interest rates. The optimism and de-escalation of the trade war provide some support to the Greenback.
Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding US-UK trade talks. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration is preparing its terms for trade talks with the UK, aiming for London to reduce levies and other non-tariff barriers on a wide range of US goods.
The US will aim for the UK to reduce its automotive tariff from 10% to 2.5%, according to people with knowledge of a draft document the Trump administration circulated to stakeholders this week outlining goals for trade negotiation with the UK. However, any signs of uncertainty in trade policy could undermine the US and create a tailwind for the major pair.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
