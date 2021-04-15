GBP/USD: UK regional and local elections to cap rebounds – Westpac

A moderation in vaccinations and political tensions have weighed on GBP/USD but range support at 1.3670-00 has held with scope for range trading rebounds, according to economists at Westpac.
GBP’s pullback is understandable
“GBP recent softness, notably versus EUR, coincided with a slide in vaccinations since Easter, partly due to a reduced vaccine supply from India while alternatives are yet to be approved. However, the rollout remains above prior targets and weekly vaccinations are still around 3M per week.”
“Regional issues have also resurfaced in recent weeks. Unrest in Northern Ireland over the post-Brexit trade deal may soon be resolved as renewed EU-UK talks progress. Additionally Scottish (and local) elections on 6th May have raised concerns over whether a strong SNP outcome might trigger another ‘once in a lifetime’ Independence referendum. Disruptions to the national, not just the Scottish, economy would set back current recovery prospects and undermine GBP.”
“As GBP softened, GBP/USD found solid support in the 1.3670-00 area. However, rebounds are likely to be limited until there is clarity on the 6th May elections.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
