GBP/USD trimming some gains, sees rejection from 1.2500 on UK CPI miss

- The GBP/USD is seeing some downside pullback on Wednesday.
- UK data came in softer than expected, capping off Pound Sterling gains.
- UK Retail Sales in the barrel for Friday.
The GBP/USD is paring back after a touch of the 1.2500 handle, testing back into the 1.2400 region after a broad miss for UK data and mixed US figures.
The UK Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the year into October printed at 5.7%, down slightly from the expected 5.8% and slipping further away from the previous month's 6.1% reading.
The UK Retail Price Index for the same period also slipped past expectations, printing at 6.1% versus the expected 6.4% and seeing a slide from the previous 8.9%.
On the US side, Core Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for the annualized period into October came in at 2.4%, slipping below the forecast steady print at 2.7%. Meanwhile, US Retail Sales also declined but managed to hold above expectations.
US Retail Sales in October declined by a slight 0.1%, holding above the forecast -0.3%, but still slipping back from the previous month's 0.9%, which was revised upwards from 0.7%.
UK Retail Sales figures are still in the pipe for Friday, and Sterling traders will be churning through the back half of the trading week.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The GBP/USD is getting hung up on the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after facing a tight rejection from the 1.2500 handle, and the pair's bullish bounce from 1.2200 is quickly coming under pressure.
Bids are being supported by a bullish break of the descending trendline drawn from July's peak near 1.3140, as well as the 50-day SMA currently rotating out of a descending pattern near 1.2260.
The medium-term floor on any bearish pullbacks will be October's low bids just above the 1.2000 major handle, as well as a rough support zone baked in near 1.2100.
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2423
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|1.2502
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2221
|Daily SMA50
|1.226
|Daily SMA100
|1.2516
|Daily SMA200
|1.2439
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2506
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2266
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2429
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2187
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2824
