GBP/USD trimming some gains, sees rejection from 1.2500 on UK CPI miss

By Joshua Gibson
  • The GBP/USD is seeing some downside pullback on Wednesday.
  • UK data came in softer than expected, capping off Pound Sterling gains.
  • UK Retail Sales in the barrel for Friday.

The GBP/USD is paring back after a touch of the 1.2500 handle, testing back into the 1.2400 region after a broad miss for UK data and mixed US figures.

The UK Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the year into October printed at 5.7%, down slightly from the expected 5.8% and slipping further away from the previous month's 6.1% reading.

The UK Retail Price Index for the same period also slipped past expectations, printing at 6.1% versus the expected 6.4% and seeing a slide from the previous 8.9%.

On the US side, Core Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for the annualized period into October came in at 2.4%, slipping below the forecast steady print at 2.7%. Meanwhile, US Retail Sales also declined but managed to hold above expectations.

US Retail Sales in October declined by a slight 0.1%, holding above the forecast -0.3%, but still slipping back from the previous month's 0.9%, which was revised upwards from 0.7%.

UK Retail Sales figures are still in the pipe for Friday, and Sterling traders will be churning through the back half of the trading week.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The GBP/USD is getting hung up on the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after facing a tight rejection from the 1.2500 handle, and the pair's bullish bounce from 1.2200 is quickly coming under pressure.

Bids are being supported by a bullish break of the descending trendline drawn from July's peak near 1.3140, as well as the 50-day SMA currently rotating out of a descending pattern near 1.2260.

The medium-term floor on any bearish pullbacks will be October's low bids just above the 1.2000 major handle, as well as a rough support zone baked in near 1.2100.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Technical Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2423
Today Daily Change -0.0079
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 1.2502
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2221
Daily SMA50 1.226
Daily SMA100 1.2516
Daily SMA200 1.2439
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2506
Previous Daily Low 1.2266
Previous Weekly High 1.2429
Previous Weekly Low 1.2187
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2357
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2343
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2102
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2583
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2665
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2824

 

 

