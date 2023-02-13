GBP/USD trades with modest losses around mid-1.2000s, lacks follow-through selling

- GBP/USD remains on the defensive for the second successive day amid modest USD strength.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and the prevalent risk-off mood continue to underpin the Greenback.
- Expectations that the BoE rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end further seem to weigh on the GBP.
- Traders await this week’s key macro data from the UK and the US for a fresh directional impetus.
The GBP/USD pair edges lower for the second straight day on Monday and remains on the defensive through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed near the mid-1.2000s, just a few pips above the daily low, and seems vulnerable to extending last week's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.2200 mark.
A combination of supporting factors assists the US Dollar to reverse a modest intraday slide and hold steady near a one-week high, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the GBP/USD pair. A more hawkish commentary by several FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, back the case for further policy tightening by the US central bank. This, along with the prevalent risk-off environment amid looming recession risks, continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Greenback.
In fact, investors now seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance and the bets were reaffirmed by the incoming US macro data. Against the backdrop of a blockbuster US monthly jobs report, the Labor Department's annual revisions of CPI on Friday showed that consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated. Separately, the University of Michigan survey's one-year inflation expectations climbed to 4.2% this month from the 3.9% previous.
This raises the risk of higher inflation print for January and dashes hopes for an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hiking cycle. In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) is becoming increasingly unsure as to whether further policy tightening is warranted. It is worth recalling that BoE said that inflation will fall more rapidly during the second half of 2023. Moreover, the UK central bank, in its monetary policy statement, removed the phrase that they would "respond forcefully, as necessary".
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside. That said, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of this week's key macro releases from the UK and the US. The UK monthly jobs report is due on Tuesday, which will be followed by the US CPI report. The focus will then shift to the UK CPI report, along with the US Retail Sales data, on Wednesday and the US Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday.
In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2047
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2186
|Daily SMA100
|1.1845
|Daily SMA200
|1.1945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2139
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2047
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2113
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0700 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The currency pair is feeling the pull of gravity amid a broadly firmer US Dollar and a risk-off marker profile. Investors remain unnerved amid US-Sino woes and pre-US CPI anxiety.
GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2050 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.2050 heading into Monday’s London open as traders brace for this week’s key data from the UK and the US. Also exerting downside pressure on the Cable pair is the risk-off mood and the firmer US Dollar.
Gold manages to defend 50 DMA, upside remains capped
Gold price oscillates in a narrow range just above a one-month low and 50-day SMA support. Bets for additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve act as a headwind for the yellow metal.
Will Ethereum bulls regain control of ETH with massive exchange outflow?
Ethereum bulls are wrestling bears for control as on-chain metrics favor market participants with a bullish bias. The total volume of Ethereum locked in the ETH2.0 beacon chain hit a record high, fueling a bullish narrative.
Week Ahead: UK, US CPI and retail sales in focus
Headline CPI in the US has been trending lower for several months now, so much so that it prompted Fed Powell at the recent Fed meeting to acknowledge that there were some disinflationary trends playing out in the US economy.