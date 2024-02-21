GBP/USD trades with modest gains below the mid-1.2600s ahead of UK, US PMI data

- GBP/USD edges higher to 1.2638 amid the modest decline of the USD.
- Fed officials noted that they wanted to see more evidence before starting to cut rates.
- BoE’s Bailey said that inflation in the UK has fallen and that the technical recession last year is expected to have little effect.
- Investors will closely watch the UK and US PMI data for February, due later on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair trades stronger below the mid-1.2600s during the early Asian section on Thursday. Investors will turn their attention to the UK and UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February. The major pair currently trades around 1.2638, gaining 0.04% on the day.
The minutes of the January meeting of the FOMC showed most participants emphasized the risks of moving too quickly to ease the stance of monetary policy, while some participants noted the risk that progress toward price stability could stall. The FOMC policymaker highlighted the importance of carefully assessing incoming data in judging whether inflation is moving down sustainably to the 2% target.
The Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Swati Dhingra said on Wednesday that delaying interest rate cuts comes at a cost for living standards and could trigger a hard landing for the UK economy. Dhingra further stated that inflation in the UK is already on a firm downward path as she reaffirmed her case for easing monetary policy.
BoE governor Andrew Bailey said that inflation had “come down very rapidly” in the UK, and the technical recession the UK economy entered last year is likely to have a low impact. He added that the central bank doesn’t need obvious inflation to come back to target before cutting interest rates. The optimistic comments from BoE’s Bailey provide some support to the Pound Sterling (GBP) and act as a tailwind for GBP/USD.
Moving on, traders will monitor the UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI and the US S&P Global PMI for February. Also, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Existing Home Sales, and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index are due on Thursday. The FOMC’s Cook, Kashkari, Jefferson, and Harker are set to speak.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.264
|Daily SMA50
|1.2678
|Daily SMA100
|1.2518
|Daily SMA200
|1.2567
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2669
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2579
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2688
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2635
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2758
AUD/USD aims higher amid upbeat mood, mixed US data
The Aussie Dollar registers minuscule gains against the US Dollar as Friday’s Asia session begins. The pair remains capped on the upside despite hitting a new month high at 0.6595, as a key technical resistance level that acted like a magnet drove the exchange rate toward the 0.6550s area.
EUR/USD now retargets the 1.0900 barrier
EUR/USD printed humble gains around the 1.0820 zone following an unsuccessful attempt to revisit or surpass the 1.0900 mark earlier in the session, always amidst further indecisive price action in the Greenback.
Gold challenging the $2,020 mark
Spot Gold eased from a fresh multi-week high of $2,034.86. The US Dollar edged sharply lower during Asian trading hours and remained on the back foot through most of the European session but turned higher ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Bitcoin price breakdown possible as European Central Bank says BTC fair value is still zero
Bitcoin price’s horizontal consolidation continues to extend, but the support level is wearing thin as the days go by. As the current state of uncertainty continues, it is imperative to remember that markets tend not to wait so long.
Big tech rises on a promising AI future
The S&P 500 surged to an all-time high on Thursday following Nvidia's much stronger-than-expected quarterly results, which buoyed the broader tech sector. Nvidia's stock soared more than 14.5% to reach an all-time high after the company reported a remarkable 265% year-over-year increase in total revenue.