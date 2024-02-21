GBP/USD trades with modest gains below the mid-1.2600s ahead of UK, US PMI data

The GBP/USD pair trades stronger below the mid-1.2600s during the early Asian section on Thursday. Investors will turn their attention to the UK and UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February. The major pair currently trades around 1.2638, gaining 0.04% on the day. The minutes of the January meeting of the FOMC showed most participants emphasized the risks of moving too quickly to ease the stance of monetary policy, while some participants noted the risk that progress toward price stability could stall. The FOMC policymaker highlighted the importance of carefully assessing incoming data in judging whether inflation is moving down sustainably to the 2% target. The Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Swati Dhingra said on Wednesday that delaying interest rate cuts comes at a cost for living standards and could trigger a hard landing for the UK economy. Dhingra further stated that inflation in the UK is already on a firm downward path as she reaffirmed her case for easing monetary policy. BoE governor Andrew Bailey said that inflation had “come down very rapidly” in the UK, and the technical recession the UK economy entered last year is likely to have a low impact. He added that the central bank doesn’t need obvious inflation to come back to target before cutting interest rates . The optimistic comments from BoE’s Bailey provide some support to the Pound Sterling (GBP) and act as a tailwind for GBP/USD. Moving on, traders will monitor the UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI and the US S&P Global PMI for February. Also, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Existing Home Sales, and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index are due on Thursday. The FOMC’s Cook, Kashkari, Jefferson, and Harker are set to speak.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.