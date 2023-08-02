GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias, holds above a multi-week low set on Tuesday

- GBP/USD remains on the defensive for the third successive day, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The emergence of some USD dip-buying turns out to be a key factor weighing on the major.
- The downside seems limited as traders seem reluctant ahead of the BoE meeting on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest Asian session uptick to levels just above the 1.2800 mark and turns lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2770-1.2765 region, just a few pips above a nearly four-week low touched on Tuesday.
The US Dollar (USD) reverses an intraday dip that followed the Fitch downgrade of the US government's credit rating to AA+ from AAA and continues to draw support from bets for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is weighed down by diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE), which further contribute to capping the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. Moreover, the incoming US macro data points to an extremely resilient economy and keeps the door open for one more 25 bps Fed rate hike in September or November. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and underpins the Greenback.
Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone - as depicted by a downfall in the US equity futures - further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. The downside for the GBP/USD pair, however, remains cushioned, at least for now, as the markets have been pricing in two more BoE rate hikes by the end of this year as price pressures persist. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the crucial BoE monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders will take cues from the US ADP report on private-sector employment, due for release later during the early North American session this Wednesday. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants caution before placing directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2773
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.29
|Daily SMA50
|1.2713
|Daily SMA100
|1.2567
|Daily SMA200
|1.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2841
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2763
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2631
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
