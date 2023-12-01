GBP/USD trades higher around 1.2650 on hawkish BoE, weaker US Dollar

- GBP/USD trims recent losses on subdued US Dollar.
- BoE’s Megan Greene indicated that interest rates remain elevated to curb persistent high inflation.
- US Dollar retraces its recent gains on downbeat US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading higher around 1.2650 during the Asian session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair strengthened on weaker US Dollar (USD) amid downbeat US Treasury yields. Additionally, Bank of England (BoE) officials have been sending hawkish signals throughout the week, providing a boost to the Pound Sterling (GBP). There is an estimate that the BoE will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period, especially considering that inflation is currently more than twice the central bank's target.
Interest rate-setter Megan Greene from the Bank of England expressed concerns about persistently high inflation, indicating that interest rates might need to remain elevated for an extended duration. This perspective contrasts with some recent data suggesting a potential downturn in the economy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) encounters a challenge as the 2-year US Bond yield drops to 4.67%, by the press time, following recent gains. Despite the Greenback surging to 103.59 on Thursday, the DXY trades lower at 103.30.
Moreover, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) displayed a year-on-year easing to 3.5% in October from the previous reading of 3.7%, meeting expectations. The month-on-month Core PCE Price Index saw a decrease to 0.2% from the prior 0.3%. Additionally, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 24 totaled 218K, slightly below the expected 220K but higher than the revised previous figures of 211K (revised from 209K).
Investors await Nationwide Housing Prices from the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday, along with the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for November. Moreover, the focus will be on US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2655
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2457
|Daily SMA50
|1.2289
|Daily SMA100
|1.2486
|Daily SMA200
|1.2468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2711
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2604
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns south to test 0.6600 despite upbeat China's Caixin PMI, Powell eyed
AUD/USD is turning south to test the 0.6600 level in the Asian session on Friday. The pair has erased Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI data-led gains, as investors remain on the edge ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech. US ISM PMI data is also eyed.
USD/JPY recaptures 148.00 as Japanese Yen gives up gains
USD/JPY has recovered early losses and recaptured the 148.00 level in late Asian trading on Friday, despite the hawkish BoJ expectations and Fed rate cut bets-led US Dollar weakness. Investors now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for some meaningful impetus.
Gold: Will Powell help XAU/USD close the week above $2,050?
Gold is back in the green early Friday, snapping a corrective decline from six-month highs of $2,052 seen Thursday. The renewed weakness in the United States Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields is boding well for XAU/USD price.
Spot Bitcoin ETF window set between January 5 and 10, expert says as SEC publishes proposed rule changes
Spot Bitcoin ETFs have been a key catalyst in driving the markets, setting the tone for Bitcoin price and the rest of the market as capital overflows from the BTC market went to altcoins. Regardless, experts remain optimistic that an approval is still coming despite multiple delays.
A November to remember
The narrative for November can be characterized as a story of realization, recognition, and capitulation, particularly regarding the direction of interest rates and the outlook ahead. The month commenced with yields on 10-year Treasuries at 4.90%, but they are now poised to conclude nearly 60 basis points lower, providing a favourable boost to stock valuations.