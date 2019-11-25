GBP/USD: Trade/political headlines fail to impress momentum traders below 1.2900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains on the back foot amid broad USD strength.
  • Stories concerning the US-China trade talks, Hong Kong trouble traders.
  • The UK PM Boris Johnson’s manifesto fails to impress business leaders.

The Tory manifesto fails to receive a warm welcome from the investors’ fraternity as the GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2850 while heading into the London open on Monday.

Following upbeat manifestos and “contracts with the British people” by the opposition parties, the ruling Conservative Party announced its manifesto during this weekend. The same promised to cut spending to £2.9 billion a year against the opposition Labour Party’s £82.9 billion and £62.9 billion promised by the Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems). Though, statistical doubts over how the Tories will manage to staff 50,000 nurses under National Healthcare System (NHS) and manage to offer a no tax hike initially dimmed the market’s favor for the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson.

The Guardian spots Adam Marshall, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and Josh Hardie, deputy director-general at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) while conveying a lack of optimism surrounding the Tory manifesto among the industry players. While Adam Marshall insisted the need for “more substantial measures to boost growth, enterprise and investment”, Josh Hardie warned that the outlook for the economy was clouded by concerns over the UK crashing out of the EU following Brexit negotiations next year.

The opposition Labour party terms the manifesto as “billionaires’ manifesto” and also criticized the party’s proposal for NHS. It should also be noted that the Independent mentions Lib Dems warning that the UK will become the US President Trump's poodle if Boris Johnson wins election.

Elsewhere, China’s readiness to take tough measures against copyright infringement and the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s trade positive statement joined the lead of pro-Democracy candidates in the Hong Kong election. Though, doubts over phase two negotiations between the US and China, coupled with challenges to China’s “One country, two systems, question the bulls.

As a result, equities in Asia register cautious optimism while the US treasury yields seesaw around 1.78%.

While no major data/event is up for publishing from the UK, except November month CPI survey details, markets will keep eyes over the US second-tier activity numbers for fresh direction. It should also be noted that trade/political headlines will keep the driver’s seat.

Technical Analysis

While monthly low close to 1.2770 limits the pair’s near-term declines, any upside below 1.3000 seems less likely to gain major market attention.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2847
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.2837
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2881
Daily SMA50 1.2675
Daily SMA100 1.2478
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2929
Previous Daily Low 1.2821
Previous Weekly High 1.2986
Previous Weekly Low 1.2821
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2754
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.297
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3012

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Weak German IFO data may bolster bearish pressures

EUR/USD: Weak German IFO data may bolster bearish pressures

EUR/USD established a bearish lower high near 1.11 last week. A drop to 1.10 looks likely courtesy of trade tensions. The psychological support will likely be breached if the German IFO - Expectations (Nov) prints below estimates. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Trade/political headlines fail to impress momentum traders below 1.2900

GBP/USD: Trade/political headlines fail to impress momentum traders below 1.2900

The Tory manifesto fails to receive a warm welcome from the investors’ fraternity as the GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2850 while heading into the London open. The focus remains on trade and political headlines for fresh impetus.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on

USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on

USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.

Gold News

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures