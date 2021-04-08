GBP/USD to tick down towards the 1.3706 support – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD maintains a bearish “reversal day” to keep the risk lower in its range with support seen at 1.3706 initially, then 1.3641, as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Resistance moves to 1.3838/40 initially
“Support moves to 1.3733/25 initially below which should see a fall back to 1.3706 next, ahead of the 1.3670 March low and then 1.3641 – the 38.2% retracement of the September/February rally – which we would look to hold at first. A break though can clear the way for further weakness to 1.3567, with better support seen starting at the December high at 1.3514 and stretching down to 1.3458/52 – the ‘neckline’ to the long-term base, 50% retracement of the rally from September and YTD low at 1.3458/52, where we would look for signs of a better floor.”
“Resistance is seen at 1.3794 initially, with a break above 1.3840 needed to ease the immediate downside bias for a recovery back to 1.3890. Above 1.3919 though is needed to see the ‘reversal day’ negated for a move back to the top of the range at 1.3977.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
