GBP/USD has reversed its direction after falling all the way down to 1.3500 and recovered above 1.3550. Resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could open the door to 1.3600, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
1.3520 seen as the first support
“Market participants will keep a close eye on geopolitics and GBP/USD could face renewed bearish pressure if safe-haven flows start to flood the markets.”
“GBP/USD needs to clear 1.3550/1.3560 resistance (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) to extend its recovery. Above that level, 1.3600 (psychological level, static level) aligns as the next bullish target ahead of 1.3620 (static level).”
“On the downside, 1.3520 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as the first support before 1.3500 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.3470 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).”
See: GBP/USD to slide below 1.34 towards 1.32 on a Russian invasion of Ukraine – Scotiabank
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3500 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to move sideways above 1.3500 during the European trading hours on Tuesday as investors await geopolitical developments. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.1% in three months to December as expected.
