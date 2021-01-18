GBP/USD to extend its gains, riding on the vaccination campaign

GBP/USD has been weathering dollar strength as "controversial" is what Bank England Governor Andrew Bailey called negative interest rates. Biden's inauguration, immunization figures and central bank speculation are critical for the cable to extend the rally towards 1.40, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Headlines about new vaccination centers would be supportive, while delays in production or distribution of the jabs would weigh on the pound.”
“UK Consumer Price Index statistics for December are projected to show another increase from 1.1% to 1.4%. Unless inflation nears 2%, sterling will likely ignore the release. More importantly, Friday's Retail Sales data carries uncertainty. The pound will likely rock on any outcome.”
“The new occupant of the White House will probably sign Executive Orders in his first days in office. Some, like returning to the Paris climate accord, was well-telegraphed. Any economic surprises may also move markets. Perhaps most importantly, Biden may opt to stretch the gap between the first vaccine dose and the second – following the UK. That could accelerate America's immunization pace, albeit not without risk.”
“Some supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump plan to express their dissatisfaction at his loss, and violence is feared. While Trump leaves quietly and violence is contained, investors will likely continue shrugging off the political drama in the Capitol insurrection aftermath.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
