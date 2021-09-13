“We think the data flow should prove by-and-large supportive for the pound and we could see EUR/GBP press lower towards the 0.8500 mark while GBP/USD may break above 1.3900.”

“We suspect that jobs figures on Tuesday will be a more important release compared to CPI numbers on Wednesday, as a bounce higher in August inflation will be mostly due to base effect and short-term CPI swings are playing a secondary role in driving BoE’s decisions compared to longer-term projections.”

The pound was little touched by some softer-than expected growth data last week. However, GBP’s sensitivity to domestic data drivers may increase, even more so as this week’s calendar includes higher-frequency data, according to economists at ING.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.