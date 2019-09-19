GBP/USD ticks higher despite weaker UK retail sales data, BoE in focus

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The lack of progress to solve the Irish backstop issue bulls on the defensive.
  • Weaker UK monthly retail sales data failed to provide any meaningful impetus.
  • Thursday’s key focus will remain firmly on the latest BoE monetary policy decision.

The GBP/USD pair ticked higher and refreshed session tops post-UK retail sales figures, though remained capped below the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
 
Data released on Thursday showed that the UK retail sales unexpectedly declined by 0.2% in August, and the yearly rate decelerated sharply to 2.7% as compared to the previous month's upbeat reading of 3.3%. Adding to this, core retail sales - excluding fuel – also fell short of market expectations and came in at -0.3% and 2.2% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.

UK retail sales did little to influence ahead of BoE

Despite the weaker reading, the pair ticked higher and was being supported by a modest US Dollar pullback. Further gains, however, are likely to remain capped on the back of the lack of progress to solve the Irish backstop issue. Moreover, investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the latest BoE monetary policy decision, due later this Thursday.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break in either direction before traders start positioning for any meaningful intraday momentum. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of initial weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index - might further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2489
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.2472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2294
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2501
Daily SMA200 1.274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2515
Previous Daily Low 1.2439
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2435
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2399
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2359
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2512
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers post-Fed losses, awaits data

EUR/USD recovers post-Fed losses, awaits data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, up from the lows it fell to on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates but signaled no new moves are imminent. Markets are digesting the decision and eyeing several US figures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.25 after mixed retail sales, ahead of the BOE

GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.25 after mixed retail sales, ahead of the BOE

GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, consolidating its losses after the US Fed cut rates as expected and indicated a pause. UK retail sales missed expectations but saw upward revisions. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves. 

USD/JPY News

Gold recovers farther from post-FOMC swing lows, inches back closer to $1500 mark

Gold recovers farther from post-FOMC swing lows, inches back closer to $1500 mark

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at session tops, back closer to the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend

The price drop in Bitcoin is intended to gain space to attack resistance levels. Ethereum continues to outperform  Bitcoin and ensures upward continuity. XRP is being sold to capitalize profits above 20%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures