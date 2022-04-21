- GBP/USD pressured at hourly resistance as markets monitor central banks.
- Money markets are pricing in 160 bps of BoE rate hikes by the end of 2022.
At 1.3029, GBP/USD is flat in Asia, pressured at an hourly resistance and has traded between a narrow range of 1.3022 and 1.3035. However, the pound has been falling against a strong euro while it was reasonably sideways versus the US dollar in the latter part of the day on Wednesday.
The focus overnight was on the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank officials that amplified bets that the central bank would soon hike interest rates, lifting the euro to a one-week high. It was also firm on the back of the expectations that French President Emmanuel Macron would win his reelection bid on Sunday after yesterday's debate.
Joachim Nagel, president of Germany's Bundesbank, joined a chorus of policymakers in saying the ECB could raise interest rates at the start of the third quarter. Meanwhile, traders have still focused on the future monetary policy path of the Bank of England also.
The BoE last month softened its language on the need for more interest rate increases while stressing downside risks to the economy. BoE monetary policymaker Catherine Mann gave a rather involved and counterbalancing appraisal of the MPC’s challenges.
''The key aspect was the need to address inflation,'' analysts at Westpac said, which was seen as more concerning and showing signs of spreading to pricing strategies (second-round effects), with front-loaded rate hikes. ''Although tightening could be reassessed if demand falters, the reverse could also be true if the economy continues to fare better and inflation is more persistent.' Money markets are pricing in 160 bps of BoE rate hikes by the end of 2022.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.303
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3083
|Daily SMA50
|1.3231
|Daily SMA100
|1.3341
|Daily SMA200
|1.351
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3071
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3022
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2939
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3095
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3173
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
