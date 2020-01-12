GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term falling trendline to cap bounces off 50-day SMA

- GBP/USD snaps four-day-old winning streak.
- An upward sloping trend line since early-November will restrict the pair’s downside below 50-day SMA.
GBP/USD turns mildly bid to 1.3042 amid Monday’s Asian session. The pair fails to extend the previous four-day fall while taking a U-turn from 50-day SMA.
Even so, prices are likely to find challenges in extending the recent recovery unless breaking a descending trend line since December 13, at 1.3125 now.
If the quote remains strong above 1.3125, it can easily aim for the monthly top surrounding 1.3180 while targeting 1.3300 round-figure during further upside.
Alternatively, pair’s declines below 50-day SMA level of 1.3023 will be capped by a two-month-old rising trend line, near 1.2970.
In a case where the Bears dominate past-1.2970, November month low and 100-day SMA, around 1.2770, will become their favorite.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3042
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3091
|Daily SMA50
|1.3017
|Daily SMA100
|1.2755
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3098
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3213
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips back to sub-0.6900 area amid mixed trade/political sentiments
AUD/USD declines from the previous week’s close to 0.6897 as the Asian market open for trading on Monday. The Aussie pair benefited from upbeat Australian economics, a contrast to the US data, as well as recovery in the market’s risk tone on Friday.
USD/JPY: Choppy around 109.50 amid another Iran attack, US-China trade optimism
USD/JPY remains choppy while taking rounds to 109.50 amid the early Asian session on Monday. The pair carries Friday’s struggle between the Bulls and the Bears. Yen also showed less reaction to the US NFP on Friday.
What you need to know for the open: Positive noises on trade to counter Persian Gulf conflict risks
Considering there have been no major escalations on the geopolitical front over the weekend, markets are likely to be steady in the open, lead by a subdued end to the week and weaker US stocks.
Gold consolidates ahead of key week, bid following poor NFP outcome
Gold is consolidating around $1,558/61 at the start of the week following a slight pick up from the 200-hour moving average after US Nonfarm Payrolls disappointed on Friday. Iran/US de-escalation/conflict moves to the backburners, trade comes back to the fore.
GBP/USD: Short-term falling trendline to cap bounces off 50-day SMA
GBP/USD turns mildly bid to 1.3042 amid Monday’s Asian session. The pair fails to extend the previous four-day fall while taking a U-turn from 50-day SMA. Even so, prices are likely to find challenges in extending the recent recovery.