GBP/USD technical analysis: Refreshes session tops, near 100-hour SMA/50% Fibo. confluence region

- The pair continues to show some resilience near 61.8% Fibo. level.
- Bulls await a sustained move beyond the overnight swing high.
The GBP/USD pair once again showed some resilience below the 1.2200 round-figure mark on Thursday and witnessed a solid rebound from support marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1958-1.2583 recent strong move up. The intraday buying interest picked up some pace in the last hour and lifted the pair to fresh session tops, levels beyond mid-1.2200s.
The mentioned region coincides with 50% Fibo. level and is closely followed by 200-hour SMA near the 1.2285 region – overnight swing high. A sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move towards 38.2% Fibo. level resistance – around the 1.2345 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been scaling higher and also recovered from the negative territory on the 4-hourly chart, reinforcing the intraday bullish bias. However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
Alternatively, rejection slide from the current resistance area, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.2235 horizontal zone might now accelerate the slide back towards the 1.2200 handle. Failure to defend the mentioned 61.8% Fibo. level support might inspire bears to drag the pair further towards the 1.2160 intermediate support ahead of the 1.2110-1.2100 region.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2254
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.2205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2369
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2415
|Daily SMA200
|1.2716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2292
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2197
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
