GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Nears resistance of five-year-long falling trendline

- GBP/USD has neared resistance of trendline sloping southwards from July 2014 high.
- A break higher would bolster the bullish setup and yield a rally to 1.3381.
GBP/USD is better bid at press time and is 30 pips short of 1.3190 – the resistance of the trendline connecting July 2014 high and April 2018 low.
A weekly close higher would bolster the already bullish technical setup, as represented by the bull flag breakout on the weekly chart and an above-50 reading on the 14-week relative strength index.
The flag breakout has created room for a rally to levels above 1.37 (target as per the measured move method). On the way higher, the pair may encounter resistance of the lower high at 1.3381 (created in March 2019).
The bullish case would be invalidated if the pair reverses lower from the trendline resistance and finds acceptance below 1.30.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.316
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.292
|Daily SMA50
|1.277
|Daily SMA100
|1.252
|Daily SMA200
|1.2697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3167
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3098
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3253
GBP/USD traders modestly changed around 1.3160 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. That said, overbought conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the recent stop in north-run make buyers doubtful.