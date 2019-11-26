GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Downside calling, trading sub-1.2900 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable is trading near its lowest point since the start of the week. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2820 level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is fighting for the 1.2900 handle as the market is consolidating in November. However, the spot keeps an underlying bullish momentum while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading below the 1.2900 figure and its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A break below 1.2820 should trigger further weakness towards the 1.2785 and 1.2742 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Sterling is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistance is expected at 1.2870 and the 1.2900/1.2910 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2852
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.2902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2883
Daily SMA50 1.2685
Daily SMA100 1.2481
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2912
Previous Daily Low 1.284
Previous Weekly High 1.2986
Previous Weekly Low 1.2821
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2868
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2858
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2785
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.293
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2957
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3002

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Consumer Confidence missed with 125.5 while New Home Sales beat with 733K. The US and China are reportedly close to a deal.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data

USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data

10-year US Treasury bond yield posts small daily losses on Tuesday. Markets await fresh developments surrounding US-China trade negotiations. Wall Street's main indexes look to open flat. 

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Finally, yesterday ended with huge gains in almost the whole crypto board. Despite this important sign of euphoria – no distinction is made between assets – the falling chapter does not seem to have ended at the moment.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures