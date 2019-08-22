GBP/USD technical analysis: Continues to find decent support near 1.2100 confluence region

- The GBP/USD pair once again managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2100 handle and rallied over 40-pips to refresh session tops in the last hour.
- The said handle nears 200-hour SMA and the lower end of an ascending trend-channel on hourly charts, which should act as a key pivotal point for traders.
Given the pair's recent downfall, the mentioned channel now seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag pattern - on short-term charts, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
A convincing breakthrough the trend-channel support will reinforce the bearish set-up and set the stage for a sharp slide back towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.2000s.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and add credence to the negative outlook, albeit bullish oscillators on hourly charts warrant caution before placing any aggressive bets.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2175-80 region and is closely followed by the 1.2200-1.2210 region – which coincides with the top end of the ascending channel and should keep a lid on any subsequent up-move.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2148
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2157
|Daily SMA50
|1.2407
|Daily SMA100
|1.2645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2785
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2177
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2074
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2204
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.223
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising after upbeat German PMI data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up on the day. German manufacturing PMI surprised with 43.6 and other figures also beat expectations. The ECB minutes are next.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 ahead of the Johnson-Macron meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
USD/CNH: Rallies, confirms falling channel breakout
Another wave of CNH selling could soon hit the market as the pair technical charts are reporting a bullish breakout. For instance, the pair has jumped 0.22% to levels above 7.08 today, confirming an upside break of the falling channel on the 4H chart.