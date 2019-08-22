GBP/USD technical analysis: Continues to find decent support near 1.2100 confluence region

Given the pair's recent downfall, the mentioned channel now seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag pattern - on short-term charts, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. A convincing breakthrough the trend-channel support will reinforce the bearish set-up and set the stage for a sharp slide back towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.2000s. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and add credence to the negative outlook, albeit bullish oscillators on hourly charts warrant caution before placing any aggressive bets. On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2175-80 region and is closely followed by the 1.2200-1.2210 region – which coincides with the top end of the ascending channel and should keep a lid on any subsequent up-move.

